NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — After being shot in the line of duty while helping respond to a suicidal person call in January, Koba the K-9 is back and ready for duty, the North Richalnd Hills Police department said Wednesday.

Koba, a 4-year-old Dutch Shephard/Belgian Malinois, was wearing a vest when he got shot, a measure that police say saved his life.

After undergoing multiple surgeries the night of the incident, Koba had his first full day back with the department Wednesday. “He did very well and picked up just where he left off," his handler said in a statement.

The dog's only problem was his "excitability" to get back to taking a bite out of crime, police said. "Koba is a very work focused K-9 and was eager to play and get back to work," the statement read.

The police department also thanked well-wishers who sent Koba "Get Well soon Cards."

"We are thankful for the constant stream of support, calls, cards and well wishes while Koba recovered. Each one was hand delivered to the K-9 team, and brought joy and comfort to them during the difficult days."

