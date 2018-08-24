WEATHERFORD, Texas— When a vote to allow backyard chickens narrowly failed earlier this month at the Weatherford City Council, urban chicken advocates started cluckin’ a lot louder in Weatherford.

A Facebook page dedicated to getting the law passed is steadily gaining members, as longtime pushers seem generally miffed the city has officially rejected the idea.

“I was in favor of the ordinance because it’s a good experience for families,” said Bobbye Moreno, who raises nearly 20 hens and roosters just outside the city limits.

Moreno has been raising the birds for years, even giving them names like “Houdini.” “She’s little enough to get out,” she says with a laugh.

Councilman Kevin Cleveland introduced the idea in July, when he thought the council gave it the green light. “I had thought we voted to do it. We just had to talk about language,” he said.

But when the issue resurfaced this month, council records show one member switched sides. Suddenly, there were no chickens no way, by a three to two vote. “The majority of people, I believe, want it,” said Cleveland. “It’s one of those things that folks bring up to me.”

Both Cleveland and Moreno think some residents oppose the idea because they want Weatherford to appear “less rural.”

The irony in that, though, is that a lot of major Texas cities, including Fort Worth and Dallas, have embraced urban chickens. "There’s other stuff. They thought the noise or the smell," said Moreno. “But really, it’s easy to clean and there’re limits.”

Indeed, the language of the ordinance would’ve only allowed up to six hens on residential lots of an acre or less. Larger lots would be allowed more, but no one would be able to have roosters.

The chickens would have to be properly housed and at least 25 feet away from a neighbor’s structures.

Cleveland said it was unlikely the issue would surface again anytime soon on council, but he hopes advocates continue to push for something. “If enough people show up to speak at meetings, who knows,” he said.

