ARLINGTON, Texas—Police in Arlington are struggling to put together good leads almost six months after a 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a hit-and-run.

It happened on March 15 at the intersection of Kelly Elliott and Bradley. Police say that Brendan Oliver was traveling southbound on Kelly Elliott when a 2004 or newer dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 struck him while trying to turn onto Bradley.

Investigators say the accident was caught on a nearby homeowner’s surveillance camera system—and shows the driver of the truck standing over Oliver’s body before driving away.

Oliver survived a week in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries. “His whole top half was pretty much crushed,” stepmother Megan Kelly Said.

Oliver’s father Joe said that he stayed by his son’s side until he took his final breaths. “When we knew he was going to pass, we just did nothing but talk about good times with him,” Joe Oliver said. “Even though he was in a chemically induced coma, we talked about the good times we had.”

“He left my son on the road as callously as you would leave a wild animal you just hit with your car.”

The hardest fact to digest for Oliver is that Arlington Police have yet to make any real headway in Brendan’s case.

Tarrant County Crimestoppers even put up a $10,000 reward for any suspect information that leads to an arrest.

A spokesperson for APD told WFAA that tips have poured in, but nothing has generated a good lead or anything that moves investigators closer to making an arrest.

“Somebody knows something,” Oliver said. “The guy that did this, he talked to somebody or somebody could have been in the truck with him.”

Oliver and Kelly now walk their neighborhood putting out fliers asking for anyone with information to call Arlington Police. “It’s just frustrating,” Kelly said. “It’s such a small area that someone has to know something.”

Patience is hard to come by when you’re waiting for justice, but both parents say they will not stop until someone is held responsible for taking their son. “What he did was unforgivable to me,” Oliver said. “We don’t want it to be forgotten about, and we don’t want people to stop talking about it.”

If you know anything about this case, call Arlington Police at 817-575-8603.

