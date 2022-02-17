NFL spokesperson says league won't investigate Cowboys' cheerleader voyeurism allegations any further

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the issue was “a club matter."

DALLAS, Texas — The National Football League won't be looking any deeper into allegations levied in a Wednesday ESPN report surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, a former team executive and four of its cheerleaders.

The report focused on a $2.4 million settlement agreement that had remained private until ESPN was tipped off about it by a former Cowboys executive, the report said.

The allegations that led to the settlement are troubling. Per the report, four cheerleaders were paid and required to sign non-disclosure agreements after accusing longtime Vice President of Public Relations Rich Dalrymple of filming them as they changed in their locker room before a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium.

After the report dropped, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said publicly that the NFL wouldn't be investigating the issue any further, describing it as a "club matter."

Sarah Hepola, the "America's Girls" podcast host, feels like that's a significant mistake.

The podcast focuses on the legacy of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders -- from the squad's notoriety, its sexualization and commercialization since the 1970s.

"I think it looks horrible," Hepola said. "If they don't do anything, then we know even more than before who is running the NFL."

The Cowboys released a statement to WFAA following the report's publishing, saying the team thoroughly investigated the matter and that the payments were a sign that the allegations were taken seriously.

“The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter," Cowboys spokesman Jim Wilkinson issued in a statement to WFAA. "The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices, and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. If any wrongdoing had been found, Rich would have been terminated immediately."

In 2016, the Cowboys reached the $2.4 million settlement with the cheerleaders, each of whom received nearly $400,000 after lawyers fees.

Dalrymple stayed with the Cowboys after the settlement was finalized until he retired earlier this month.

"The cheerleaders are a vital part of the Dallas Cowboys family, and in terms of the settlement, the organization wanted to go above and beyond to ensure the cheerleaders knew that their allegations had been taken extremely seriously, and immediately and thoroughly investigated," Wilkinson's statement continued. "Everyone involved felt just terrible about this unfortunate incident.”

Dalrymple admitted to going into the locker room, but only by accident. He denied any wrongdoing levied in the report.

The article also mentioned a team investigation into Dalrymple surrounding a moment seen by a fan in the 2015 Cowboys war room during the NFL Draft.

The fan alleged that Dalrymple was taking up-skirt photos of Jerry Jones' daughter, Charlotte.

The Cowboys said they didn't find any wrongdoing during that investigation either.

"I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly," Dalrymple said in his statement to WFAA. "The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental, and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

Hepola has spoken with roughly 50 cheerleaders, both past and present, to enrich her understanding of the DCC.

Since the report dropped, she said cheerleaders have been texting her non-stop and are furious.

"Why did they keep him around for six years after this breaks?" Hepola questioned. "What is Rich Dalrymple's value to the organization? Who does he know, and what does he know? Is there anything untoward that he might know that would cost the Cowboys more? That's where my mind goes."

During research for her podcast, Hepola said she learned that security was a significant part of the DCC world. The locker room is often guarded, and a key card is needed to get in.

"I have a rulebook from 1997, and security was a very important part of the Cowboys organization. It's so important a lot of cheerleaders almost felt confined by it. There are things recommended like never walking to your car alone or getting an unlisted number," Hepola said.

"They're keeping them secure in terms of their behavior -- but are we keeping them safe from people within the organization?"

Hepola said she wasn't surprised by the NFL's decision to look the other way following the report's publishing. However, she said more needs to be done.

"I'm not convinced that the NFL has taken a strong stance on this, and I need a little more convincing on that," Hepola said.