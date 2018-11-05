To help mark the 25th anniversary of Selena's Grammy win, Newsweek has released a special edition 100-page tribute.

The limited-supply magazine is already marked 'sold out' on the website. Before you go paying triple the price on eBay, you may still have time to pick one up at a local retailer, HEB!

The news magazine costs $12.99. You can CLICK HERE for more details on HEB's website or to locate the nearest store the edition can be purchased from.

See Newsweek's full description of the magazine below:

Newsweek Special Editions is proud to present Selena, a 100-page tribute to the most beloved Tejano singer of all time. Selena Quintanilla-Perez was more than just an entertainer: She was an ambassador, a style icon and the most recognized South Texan ever. In this unique edition, we tell Selena's story from beginning to tragic end with photos, interviews and more, a must-have for any fan of Selena.

