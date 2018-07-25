Victory Park in Dallas was originally envisioned as a major entertainment district in North Texas. A decade later, big changes are underway.

A luxury theater called Cinépolis is the newest spot. With a soft opening this week and grand opening on Friday, WFAA got an exclusive look inside. Cinépolis USA CEO, Luis Olloqui, said, “It’s about time a movie theater opened in this area.” Reclining leather chairs and waiting service to the seats are some of the many perks at this theater.

Orange Theory Fitness is also hosting a grand opening on Friday. Signs and also show Burgundy’s Wine, WeWork and several other businesses moving to Victory Park.

“Every time I’m here, I see more and more changes, very positive changes,” said Paul Estrada of Los Angeles. He comes to Dallas every two months for work and has seen the changes over time.

Mariana Ornelas, a Dallas resident, said, “Two years ago, there was not as much as there is now.”

Eight years ago, Katrina Deitelhoff bought her condo at Victory Park. “Everyone used to say ‘Oh, you live in a ghost town.’ So that is what Victory Park was at one time.” She now has more options than she could have imagined and is looking forward to more to come.

