"The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is based on the children's novel. An orphaned nephew moves in with warlock Jack Black and discovers his crazy magic house. Cate Blanchett also stars as a sorceress neighbor. Tick, tock. They'd better find the clock before it brings the world to an end. There are enough fun special effects that kids will be entertained. Adults, though, might get a little bored. It feels like we've seen this before. Think Black's "Goosebumps" movie a few years ago. Universal Pictures - Rated PG

"Life Itself" is from the creator of the hit TV show "This Is Us." Love and tragedy weave through generations. Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde lead the ensemble cast that also includes Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas and Mandy Patinkin. Fans of "This Is Us" will be disappointed. It's not nearly as engaging. In fact, two of the tragedies are so shocking, you'll feel manipulated into buying into the rest. I was expecting much better. Amazon Studios - Rated R

Michael Moore always makes you sit up and take notice. And he's back with "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's a play on his earlier documentary "Fahrenheit 9/11" about the U.S. getting into the post 9/11 wars. This one refers to the day after the presidential election. It looks at how Donald Trump got elected. But it loses focus when it sidesteps into the politics of the Flint Water crisis, which deserves its own film. There's always something to take away from Moore's in-your-face approach, just keep an open mind.

Briarcliff Entertainment Rated -R

We all know the poem "Lizzie Borden took an axe and..." well, it gets gruesome after that. "Lizzie" is the true story of the 19th century axe murders of Borden's prominent parents. Did she do it? Does she get away with it? I don't want to tell you if you don't know. Chloe Sevigny plays the title character. Kristen Stewart plays the family housemaid. Their relationship adds a new theory to the story. This is a well-done, engaging period piece. Amazon Studios - Rated R

I did not get to see "Assassination Nation," and when I hear the "L.A. Times" call it exploitative horror, I'm not sure I will. Set in contemporary Salem, Massachusetts, (home of the witch burnings) hackers expose private photos, and a violent mob winds up blaming four high teen girls. Refinery 29 - Rated R

