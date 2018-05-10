A Star is Born

I had a huge emotional attachment to the Streisand/Kristofferson's version of "A Star is Born." So I asked myself WHY was Bradley Cooper re-making it? Why? Because he's pretty brilliant at it! It's actually the fourth incarnation of the movie and Cooper's first-time as a director. (No doubt taking tips from "American Sniper" pal Clint Eastwood.) He plays an aging, alcoholic rock star who mentors and falls in love with an aspiring singer/songwriter played by Lady Gaga. The first half is crisp and involving. The second half goes a little flat, but overall, it's a great achievement. And yes, Gaga is a natural in her feature film debut, but Cooper's the standout. Nice support, too, by Sam Elliott. (Cooper steals his voice.) The Texas-tinged soundtrack is fabulous. (Willie Nelson's son collaborates) I'll be wearing it out, just like the 70's one. Expect this film to be around come Oscars time! Warner Bros. - Rated R

Venom

"Venom" is the latest in the Marvel Universe and the first foray by Sony/Columbia. So you'd think they'd want to make a great first impression. Tom Hardy plays an investigative journalist who loses his job then becomes host to an alien life form. If you're a fan of his as I am, go back and watch old movies like "Locke," don't see this one! He's a mess, playing the role stupidly, for lack of a better word. Then again, he doesn't have much of a script to work from. Michelle Williams is wasted as his lawyer girlfriend. So is Jenny Slate as a scientist. Even the special effects are low-grade. Big disappointment, but stay through the credits. Believe it or not, they're planning a sequel. And you get a sneak peek of the upcoming animated "Spider-Man." It's better than this entire movie! Columbia Pictures - Rated PG-13

The Hate U Give

"The Hate U Give" is the latest in a string of movies about police-involved shootings, and certainly timely for Dallas audiences. (One of my favorites of the year, "Blindspotting," and "Monsters and Men" precede it.) This is based on the young adult best-selling novel. A teen girl witnesses her best friend's shooting death at the hands of an officer during a traffic stop. Will she stand down or stand up? Newcomer Amandla Stenberg carries the lead well. It's a bit odd to see superhero Anthony Mackie (The Avengers' 'Falcon') as a gang leader. The movie is effective, but I almost wish they'd pushed it to harder "R" content. Then again, this allows it to be seen by teens, the target audience of this cautionary tale. 20th Century Fox - PG-13

The Old Man & The Gun

If you drove down I-30 last year and thought you saw Robert Redford on the roadside, helping Sissy Spacek with her car, you were right! Redford stars in "The Old Man & The Gun," and parts of it were shot in North Texas (mostly Fort Worth) as well as the Waco area. 'Makes sense, it was directed by Dallas filmmaker David Lowery. Based on a true story, Redford plays a career bank robber and prison escapist, but always the gentleman. Spacek is his lady friend. The film is both charming and entertaining. And if it's Redford's last performance before the camera, as he's said it is, it's a fitting end to the career of an icon who's often played an irresistible con man. Fox Searchlight Pictures - Rated PG-13

Loving Pablo

How could a movie go wrong starring real-life husband & wife Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz? They've worked together successfully in others (Loved them in "Vicky Christina Barcelona.") I have not seen "Loving Pablo," but critics aren't kind. Bardem gains weight to play the notorious Pablo Escobar. Cruz plays a journalist on whose memoir this is based. An affair ensues, because who's more alluring than a married drug lord! Bardem is one of my favorites. I'm curious enough to check this out. B3Y Productions - Rated R

The Samuel Project

Former Disney Channel star Ryan Ochoa teams up with veteran Hal Linden for "The Samuel Project." They play grandson 'Eli' and grandfather 'Samuel' who grow closer when the teen is assigned an animated art project in school and decides to tell his grandpa's story. Samuel then gradually reveals his secret of surviving the Holocaust. The film includes some animation, to reflect the project. I have not seen this one either, but it looks and sounds earnest enough. in8Releasing - Rated PG-13

