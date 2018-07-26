Mission: Impossible - Fallout

This reasonably good T.V. series from the 60s has morphed into a fantastic movie franchise. And you can thank Tom Cruise and his commitment to authentic action. This is his sixth "Mission: Impossible" film. In "Fallout," Ethan Hunt's mission is to intercept bomb-making plutonium before it gets in the wrong hands. The stunts are unlike anything you've seen before, in particular, a helicopter chase. Cruise even learned how to pilot. On top of the spectacular stunts, Henry Cavill provides added scenery as a shady spy. Some are calling this the best action movie ever made. I can't argue. Paramount Pictures - Rated PG-13

Blindspotting

Daveed Diggs of "Hamilton" fame and poet Rafael Casal are really cool guys, and just as humble. I talked to them when they were in town for DIFF, and they honestly didn't know how good their movie is. I love "Blindspotting," a passion project a decade in the making. They play two best friends. That's not a stretch. They are. As they deal with the gentrification of their beloved hometown of Oakland, one is also staring down the final days of probation in a halfway house. It's drama and comedy. It's rap and poetry. It's fresh and vital. These two have a future in anything they care to pursue. Summit Entertainment - Rated R

Eighth Grade

"Eighth Grade" captures teen angst better than any movie I've seen. Elsie Fisher couldn't get cast in her own school play, but she's awesome in this indie film. Her character Kayla plods through her final week of eighth grade with constant anxiety, high school looming before her. She posts self-help videos online, but lacks the confidence she tries to instill in her handful of followers. When her single dad tries to help, it just annoys her. Josh Hamilton as the dad is great, too. Must-see viewing. A24 - Rated R

Teen Titans! Go To The Movies

If you really want to annoy yourself.. take your kid to "Teen Titans! Go To The Movies." That said, adults are not the target audience here. Your 4-7 year old will no doubt love it, especially if they follow the Cartoon Network show. In the movie, teenage Robin and his pals try to come up with an arch-enemy then vanquish it so they can get their own movie. Warner Bros. - Rated PG

© 2018 WFAA