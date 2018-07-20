Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

If you love ABBA music, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" is both a sequel and a prequel to the original, which came out ten years ago. It doesn't start out with big hits, and you wonder if it's all going to be "B" sides of the records. Then it takes off. Lily James stars as the free-spirited young Meryl Streep, and she's terrific.

We get the story behind her daughter's three dads and see how that daughter, played by Amanda Seyfried, carries on her mom's legacy. A chapel scene toward the end will leave you in tears. And let me drop one more name: Cher! Awesome to see her in a movie again, even if it is campy. But that's the charm. We'll see if 'The Winner Takes It All" at the box office. Universal Pictures - Rated PG-13

The Equalizer 2

In Denzel Washington's long illustrious career, he's never done a sequel.. until now! He's back in "The Equalizer 2," a sequel to the 2014 film which was based on the TV series. Retired C-I-A agent Robert McCall doles out his own brand of vigilante justice. When a close friend becomes a murder victim, he bumps it up a notch and uncovers a bigger operation. In the original, he worked at a big box store. This time he's a Lyft driver, but it's his side hustle that's lethal. This is a perfect role for Washington.

Antoine Fuqua returns to direct, and I swear, they shot part of it during a hurricane! It is violent, but Denzel is so watchable. Melissa Leo has a nice supporting role. You'll also recognize Ashton Sanders from "Moonlight" as a youth McCall takes under his wing. Columbia Pictures - Rated R

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot

I thought I saw Joaquin Phoenix 's best work earlier this year in "You Were Next Really Here." Now this, and I might have to file an update. "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot" is the true story of John Callahan, an alcoholic who's paralyzed in a car accident. He discovers his talent for cynical cartoons as he continues to fight his demon of alcoholism. AA sponsor "Donnie" helps him break through. He's played by an almost unrecognizable Jonah Hill. Here's an alert: as grim as this material might sound, I've never seen Phoenix smile so much in a film. Healing is a process. Though the movie moves slowly at times, it's well done in the hands of writer/director Gus Van Zandt. Phoenix is now set to play 'The Joker.' I'll stand by for another update! Amazon Studios - Rated R

The King

I was unable to screen "The King" by deadline, but I will this weekend and tell you what I think. Don't you think for a moment, though, that this is an Elvis biopic. It's a road trip documentary filmed in Elvis's 1963 Rolls Royce, and it explores the changing face of America, not unlike the way Elvis changed. Clever premise. We'll see. Oscilloscope - Rated R

