Two features and three documentaries will try to bump Tom Cruise and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" from the top of the box office. Good luck with that!

Disney Christopher Robin

Christopher Robin is all grown up and played by Ewan McGregor in Disney's new live action movie "Christopher Robin." When his job keeps him from his family, ol' pal Winnie the Pooh reawakens the child within. The plush animals, digitally animated, are so cute, you'll want to hug them! 'Pooh' is unmistakably voiced by Jim Cummings, who's brought him to life for decades, but Brad Garrett steals the movie as the voice of 'Eeyore.' Unfortunately, the storyline is on the glum side. No need to depress Eeyore any more than he is. If your childhood nostalgia wasn't satisfied by the Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" this might do the trick. In general, it's sweet. I just wanted more joy. Walt Disney Pictures - Rated PG

The Spy Who Dumped Me

It's always nice to find out your boyfriend who just broke up with you is involved in global espionage! That's the world of Mila Kunis in "The Spy Who Dumped Me." She and best friend 'Saturday Night Live's' Kate McKinnon get drawn into the plot and travel to Europe to be spy-ettes. McKinnon is a comic dream, and this is the third movie she tries her darnest to save, but the material just isn't strong enough. (The fourth feature, "Office Christmas Party" was kinda funny.) It also feels a little long, which you never want in an action/comedy. Nice to see "Outlander's" Sam Heughan in a big American movie. He looks great in a tux. Justin Theroux plays the dumper. (No Jennifer Aniston jokes, please.) Lionsgate - Rated R

McQueen

"McQueen" is the documentary about fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. It's fascinating and sad at the same time. You can almost see the genius ooze out of him like the fabrics flowing on a runway. We learn how he got his start in the business, how that creative genius took him to the head of Givenchy and eventually his own label. And of course, we must face what led to his untimely death. We hear from McQueen himself plus plenty of testimonials from family and colleagues. This is about as fine as a fashion documentary gets. Seek it out if you love the subject. Bleecker Street Media - Rated R

Generation Wealth

Wow! Getting rich in the '90s was really obnoxious! "Generation Wealth" is by writer/director Lauren Greenfield, who also brought us "The Queen of Versailles." She's literally taken millions of photos of opulence (yes, a young Kim Kardashian is among her glossies) then explores how her subjects are living now, a generation later. Those subjects go from a hedge fund manager, to Charlie Sheen's one-time porn star girlfriend. And Greenfield turns the camera on her own family, too. She spent a lot of time away from her kids, to capture the lives of others. I enjoyed it. Then I wanted to hold a garage sale, and I'm not rich! Who needs all that stuff! Amazon Studios - Rated R

Far From The Tree

"Far From the Tree" is an extension of Andrew Solomon's best-selling book by the same name. It deals with the challenges of special children and their true gift to parents. Featured are children with down syndrome, severe autism, dwarfism and one child who turned violently criminal. The author himself works through his relationship with his father who'd rejected him as a gay youth. It's a celebration of differences and a heartfelt look at family dynamics that the rest of us likely overlook. Sundance Selects - Not Rated

