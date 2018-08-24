The Happytime Murders

Jim Henson must be rolling in his grave! What was his son Brian thinking with "The Happytime Murders"? It's the work of Henson Alternative, an offshoot of Henson Productions. The jokes are tired, and there's nothing funny about puppets in sexual situations. How did the talented Melissa McCarthy get talked into this? The thin storyline re-teams her with her former plush detective partner to figure out who's slaying puppets in L.A. Parents, don't be fooled into taking your kids. This is not family entertainment.

STX Entertainment - Rated R

Papillon

"Papillon" is a re-make of the Steve McQueen/Dustin Hoffman film from the 70s. I am so against remaking classics, because pretty soon, people won't watch the originals. That said, this was quite good! If someone's going to step into McQueen's boots, it might as well be Charlie Hunnam, who lost 35 pounds for the role. Rami Malik takes the Hoffman role effectively, too. Hunnam is framed for a murder he didn't commit and sentenced to life on an island prison. Malik wouldn't survive if not for his loyal new friend taking him under his wing. It's based on a true story.

Bleeker Street - Rated R

Blaze

"Blaze" is also based on the true story — that of Texas outlaw country musician, Blaze Foley, and his lady love, Sybil. Musician Ben Dickey won a special Sundance jury award in the lead, his first-ever film. Blaze wanted to be a legend, not a star. I'm afraid Dickey's a star in the making, whether he likes it or not. His buddy, Texan Ethan Hawke co-writes and directs, and man is he having a good year with a standout acting job in "First Reformed" earlier this year, and again in the rom-com "Juliet, Naked," which opens next weekend. He directs "Blaze" allowing music to envelop the non-linear story, and with some beautiful shot selections.

Sundance Selects - Rated R

A.X.L.

Last week it was cave-boy meets wolf in "Alpha." This week, it's modern boy meets robotic dog in "A.X.L." A young motorcross rider comes across a robotic dog in a junkyard. The robot turns out to be a top-secret military project. The name stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics. Now, the crafty canine has a new companion to protect. Becky G plays a girlfriend who shares in the adventure. The studio didN't screen this for the press, but it looks like an earnest effort to appeal to the family audience.

Global Road Entertainment - Rated PG

© 2018 WFAA