We go from blockbuster to deeply personal in two movies opening this weekend. Let's start with the one that's out to blast box office records.

Avengers: Infinity War

As of this writing, "Avengers: Infinity Wars" already made $39 million Thursday night alone! It runs nearly two-and-a-half hours. That's fine, it almost has to. It would be easier to tell you which superheroes are not in the movie than those who are, but that would give too much away.

They all unite to try to keep the super-villain, Thanos, from collecting all six infinity stones and destroying half of the universe. He's played well by motion-captured Josh Brolin. I still could have done with a little less of him and a little more of others.

Co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo managed to weave the storylines together well. That's all I'll say. No spoilers here. Is it as good as "Black Panther?" Not quite, but it's really good!

Disney/Marvel - Rated PG-13

The Rider

Now to a little movie that's one of the best reviewed of the year. "The Rider" is about a young rodeo cowboy recovering from a near-fatal accident. He tries to figure out what to do with his life... warned that competing again could kill him.

Here's what's so cool: The characters are played by the people they're based on, but it's not a documentary. Talented director Chloe Zhao heard about this young man while shooting her first film on the Lakota Reservation in South Dakota, and fashioned a feature out of his recovery.

Brady Jandreau is as fine an actor as a lot of other young guns in Hollywood. It's one of the most authentic looks at cowboy life you'll see, set against a beautiful backdrop.

A horse training scene will mesmerize you as much as the horse. Don't miss this one!

Sony Pictures Classics - Rated R

Lean On Pete

Speaking of horses and talented young actors, "Lean On Pete" is now showing. You might have seen Charlie Plummer as the kidnapped John Paul Getty III in "All the Money in the World." This time he plays a parentless teen who gets a job at a local horse track and befriends a horse with the title's name.

When he finds out his favorite horse is going to be put down, he takes off with him, trying to find a better life for both of them.

Steve Buscemi and Chloe Sevigny co-star, but Plummer is the one to watch.

A24 - Rated R

