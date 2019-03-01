BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — As the Texas Department of Transportation works to improve bridge safety on a street in Balch Springs, neighbors worry it's making a busy road more dangerous.

Construction projects aren’t known for being timely, but Melissa Boren’s patience for the work being done outside her apartment is wearing thin.

"I would say since Thanksgiving, I haven’t seen anybody out here working on it," she said of the project TxDOT started in September 2018.

It's putting in new guard rails on the Quail Drive bridge over 635. "They said, 'Oh we’ll be done by December!'" she said. "As you can see it’s still not done."

She and many neighbors are just tired of waiting. They’re also concerned about what could happen in the meantime. "My greatest fear is one of the kids in the neighborhood falling off!" said Jorge Meza, who drives by the bridge daily.

Traffic on Quail Drive is pretty steady. There's a school nearby and a store where people cross the bridge to shop. Meza feels the markers and barricades currently in place during this construction are not enough to keep the neighborhood safe.

"Put a net. Put a fence," he said. "Something to keep kids from going over there."

TxDOT lined the bridge with wide concrete barriers to keep a car that’s lost control from going over the edge, but on the pedestrian side, there is not much keeping you from a long drop on to 635.

WFAA took people’s concerns to TxDOT. It says the signs closing this side to pedestrians, traffic cones and barricades all meet its safety standards. As for the wait, TxDOT said the new guardrail arrived, but did not meet specifications, so a second one’s in the works. The project should be complete the end of January.

"That would be great, because that would be four or five months that it’s been going on," said Meza.

That means he has only a few more weeks of worry left.

