DALLAS – Some neighbors in the Cedar Crest neighborhood in Oak Cliff want the City of Dallas to do something about a nuisance property that they believe is becoming a health and safety hazard.

"Mosquitos terrorize us over here,” Robert Rosier said as he looked at an abandoned property on Bonnie View Road, behind his home.

On one side of the property, there is a vacant house. There is a pool that has suffered years of neglect on the other side of the property. Car parts have been dumped in the back yard. "It’s been abandoned for 15 years and no one has repaired it," Rosier said.

Beyond a broken fence, there is that inground pool filled with five-feet of muck. Neighbors say it looks more like a swamp. "It’s disgusting,” Rosier said. “For one thing, it’s not covered up. And you see a green sludge.”

Neighbors say the green and murky mess has become a breeding ground for pests, a dumping ground for animals, and a haven for critters. "I’m waiting for a swamp monster to come out,” Rosier joked. “You just don’t know what’s there. But I do know that they have a mosquito problem. Perpetual.”

Some other neighbors wonder whether the property is the source of the foul odor they often smell on the street. "It’s like something is dead. We smell it all the time. We thought maybe it was the Trinity. We don’t know," Andrea Canady said.

Steps away, trees are growing through the roof of the house. Neighbors say strangers have been using the place for illegal activity.

Rosier says he’s been trying to be proactive, calling 311. He says Code inspectors came out recently. They tagged violation notices on the house and a mosquito abatement notice near the pool.

The City of Dallas has yet to respond to WFAA’s inquiries about the history of the property. However, neighbors say city crews came out to board up part of the vacant house, later in the afternoon, after cameras left.

Rosier does not believe the mosquito abatement sign the City left is enough. He and others believe more needs to be done. "Somebody has to be responsible, because this affects the whole neighborhood," he said.

