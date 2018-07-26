ARLINGTON, Texas -- Officers were out looking for speeders Thursday, aggressive drivers on Arlington's W. Division Street. And they pulled people over, over and over again.

"People are always in a hurry, trying to get somewhere," said Sgt. Kevin Brown of the Arlington Police Department.

That's been the takeaway the past 12 months for APD officers like Sgt. Brown, who's been involved in the department's "Operation Freeway Safety" since the start. It's a task force targeting aggressive drivers that was launched one year ago, after the road rage shooting death of teenager Dylan Spaid on I-20.

On this day, the task force is saturating W. Division, but in the past, they've targeted aggressive driving hot spots like 360 and I-20. "I think we do have a problem on the roads," Sgt. Brown said.

The numbers reflect that. In one year's time, the task force has made 7,846 traffic stops, given 9,500 citations and arrested 143 people.

And then there's the road rage hotline. "The last count we have is there were 341 phone calls made to the road rage hotline," Sgt. Brown said. The department shared one of the records with WFAA Thursday, in which a woman calls to report an incident between a driver and a semi-truck.

Police then send those accused aggressive drivers an informational letter, letting them know someone reported them. They've mailed nearly 200 so far.

Police say they have no plans to slow these enforcements down; in fact, they believe they’re starting to change drivers’ behavior. "The average speed seems to be lower than it was," Sgt. Brown said.

That's good news to people like Aaron Cobb, who works on Division and worries about the way people drive. "Not nice about letting you in, always want to get ahead of you, stuff like that," he said.

In the city of Arlington, drivers should know it won't be tolerated.

