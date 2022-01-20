The world holds steady at ‘100 seconds to midnight’

The Doomsday Clock remains unchanged since 2020.

CHICAGO — The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists unveiled the latest reading of “The Doomsday Clock” on Thursday. According to the clock, the world is holding steady at 100 seconds to midnight, with midnight signifying a man-made global catastrophe.

Sharon Squassoni, board member of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said, "The Doomsday Clock is holding steady at 100 seconds to midnight, but steady is not good news. In fact, it reflects the judgment of the board that we are stuck in a perilous moment, one that brings neither stability nor security.”

She went on to say that there were “glimmers of hope” during the past year but that those “glimmers” were not enough to overcome other negative trends.

The Doomsday Clock is a visual representation of how close the world is to being in peril as estimated by scientists. The clock was first moved to its current position in 2020 and remains the closest to midnight it has ever been.