Virginia man arrested with gun, 500 rounds of ammo at US Capitol checkpoint, police report says

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man with an unauthorized credential was arrested Friday by US Capitol Police with an unregistered gun and more than 500 rounds of unregistered ammo at a US Capitol checkpoint, according to a police report filed by the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

Wesley Allen Beeler, of Fort Royal, Virginia, is the man that US Capitol Police detained, says the police report.

Beeler reportedly was stopped by Capitol Police at the N. Capitol Street and E Street, Northeast, police checkpoint. This is where police checked his vehicle after he presented a security credential that was not valid, the police report and charging documents show.

According to the police report, Beeler's unregistered gun and ammo were a Glock 9mm and 509 rounds for that gun's bullet caliber. 21 shotgun shells for a 12 gauge shotgun were collected into evidence. The report did not include an actual shotgun on the evidence list.

Charging documents share that police noticed Beeler's truck had pro-gun decals when he presented his credential when at the checkpoint.

Court docs show the Front Royal man showed an unauthorized inauguration credential.

Officers then noticed pro-gun decals on his truck. Later discovering he had a loaded gun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the truck.

The reasons why Beeler had a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a police checkpoint are unknown at this time.

Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beeler is being held by DC Police after the initial arrest by Capitol Police.

Checkpoints in DC have been set up around an "inauguration perimeter" that DC officials and its federal partners have created for Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 played a huge role in the size of the perimeter and the amount of police and military forces that have been present in the District over the last two weeks.

Transportation and lodging in the District have also been limited.

WMATA has closed 13 Metrorail stops and Airbnb shared last week that it was canceling reservations. Both moves were to limit people coming from out of town to Washington for the Inauguration amid the Capitol riot violence.