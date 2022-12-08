Texas man who tweeted 'Assassinate AOC' pleads guilty to 9 counts, but will go to trial on threat charge

Garret Miller, of Richardson, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to three felony counts of civil disorder. A bench trial was set to begin Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A Texas man accused of threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez entered a guilty plea Thursday morning to nine of the criminal counts against him – but was set to begin trial Friday on two remaining counts.

Garret Miller, of Richardson, Texas, was arrested last year and indicted on 13 counts, including felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting, resisting or impeding police and transmitting interstate threats. Miller had been scheduled to begin a bench trial Thursday before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols.

Instead, Miller entered a plea of guilty to three felony counts of civil disorder and six other misdemeanor counts for entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors said they had failed to reach a “meeting of the minds” with Miller’s attorney, F. Clinton Broden, on the two remaining felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and transmitting an interstate threat against Ocasio-Cortez. Broden, a Dallas-based criminal defense attorney and former assistant federal public defender, provided Nichols with a stipulation Miller had agreed to admitting to a misdemeanor version of the assault charge. Prosecutors, however, said they believed they could prove Miller forcibly resisted officers in an attempt to commit another felony – which is, itself, a felony.

Broden argued the conduct prosecutors were basing that argument on was the same conduct included in one of the civil disorder charges Miller pleaded guilty to. Nichols was expected to rule on whether the DOJ needed to prove additional actions to sustain the assault charge before a brief trial Friday on either the one or two remaining charges.

According to an affidavit filed in January 2021, Miller posted a selfie inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. When another user commented approvingly that he’d made it inside, Miller responded, “Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.”

Investigators found surveillance footage appearing to show Miller among a crowd that pushed past officers to enter the building through the Columbus Doors. They also found another Facebook comment from him describing hi decision to enter the building.

“We where [sic] going in… No matter what,” Miller wrote. “Decided before the trump speech… I charged the back gates myself with an anti masker.”

Miller was also charged with threatening a member of Congress for a reply he sent to a Jan. 6 Twitter post from Ocasio-Cortez reading “Impeach.” Miller responded: “Assassinate AOC.”

Days later, Miller wrote on Instagram about the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt: “We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice rope.” Miller also said he had a rope in his bag while he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Miller’s guilty plea comes days before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to take up a request from the Justice Department to overturn Nichols’ decision to dismiss a charge for obstructing the joint session of Congress against Miller and two other defendants. Nichols previously ruled defendants must have taken some action with respect to a “document, record or other object” to be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding. No other judges on the D.C. District Court have adopted his reasoning.