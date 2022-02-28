Lawyers were told to prepare for opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of Guy Reffitt of Wylie. WFAA's William Joy is live from D.C. with the latest at 10 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge qualified 25 people to serve as potential jurors for the first Capitol riot case to go to trial on Monday – filling out more than half the pool required to empanel a jury.

Dressed in a light sport coat and a dress shirt, his hair pulled back in a short pony tail, Guy Reffitt, 49, watched quietly as dozens of people were asked about their ability to fairly judge the allegations against him. The Wylie, Texas, man and alleged member of the anti-government Three Percenters militia movement potentially faces years in prison if convicted of any of the five felony charges against him.

Reffitt’s attorney, William L. Welch III, had tried unsuccessfully to get the trial moved to Texas. Welch argued the potential jury pool in D.C. was too biased against conservatives and too personally affected by the assault on the Capitol to judge him fairly.

At least some of the potential jurors agreed with Welch. A woman identified as Juror 0313 told U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich she works at the Library of Congress and had employees sheltering in place on Jan. 6. She told the judge her staff was “completely stressed and freaked out.” Another juror told the judge he worked in PR and has numerous clients on the Hill and among the press corps covering the riot. He said he didn’t think he could put his feelings about the riot aside. A third man, Juror 0443, was even more direct.

“Can I speak from my heart?” he said. “I think anybody who went in there was already guilty. I think they should be prosecuted to the max.”

All three were among the nine potential jurors struck for cause on Monday. Friedrich qualified 24 others to serve, with one remaining juror pending upon determination of her residency in D.C. Thirteen more jurors from the first pool were set to be questioned on Tuesday morning, to be followed by a second pool of about 40 more people. Friedrich said she believed they needed to get to 40 qualified jurors to have enough to overcome the elective strikes from each side.

Filling the Pool

Though dozens of potential jurors were qualified, the first round of voir dire Monday showed the difficult in filling out a jury in a city where so much of life revolves around the site of the crime.

One juror told Friedrich he had friends who worked in Senate offices and his father was a major donor to former President Donald Trump’s campaign. His step-mother, Kelly Craft, served as the U.S. ambassador to Canada and then to the United Nations.

At least 10 defendants said they were lawyers with varying connections to the Capitol, the case or the former president. One said she’s currently undergoing a background check for a job at the Department of Justice. Another worked at a firm that handled bankruptcy work for Trump – and said she lived in a Trump building for a time. A third said she was friends with defense attorney Heather Shaner, who is representing a number of other clients in Capitol riot cases.

Juror says his father was a major donor to former President Trump. AUSA Berkower asks if he would be welcome at family functions if he voted to convict. He said he thinks he would and his family respects the civic responsibility of jury duty. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 28, 2022

For others, the connection was more personal. A juror told Friedrich he viewed Jan. 6 as “an attack on my home.” He recalled family who lived in Capitol Hill telling him about the troop transports parked on their streets after the attack.

“It was a very scary time,” he said.

Friedrich questioned him, as she did all of the jurors, about whether he could overcome his biases.

“Knowing you still have this latent fear and alarm, would you still be able to set that aside?” she asked.

“I would do my best [to be fair], but it was a very difficult day,” he said.

Yet another juror, a former spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, said he walked out of his home near Capitol Hill and saw the assault on the western side of the Capitol with his own eyes. He was struck for cause after Friedrich said she was worried his experience would bias him.

On the other hand, even in D.C., a number of jurors reported little to no knowledge of the riot. One woman told the judge she hadn’t read or seen nearly any of the coverage over the past year.

“The media sensationalize things,” she said in explanation.

Another man, Juror 0193, said he tries “pretty hard to avoid news” – explaining under questioning from assistant U.S. attorney Risa Berkower it led to increased happiness.

Even those with some exposure to the event struggled to name specifics. Though at least half a dozen people referenced “the QAnon Shaman” or “the horned guy,” none could offer his actual name, Jacob Chansley. And as to Ashli Babbitt, the U.S. Air Force veteran and QAnon believer who was killed on Jan. 6, multiple jurors could only refer to her as “the woman who got shot.” Another woman said she remembered reading about the Proud Boys and Rudy Giuliani who, though he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally prior, is not alleged to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Can you remember the names of any of the individual defendants, Judge Friedrich asks?



"Uh... the shaman guy?" — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 28, 2022

Friedrich told lawyers to expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday following the second round of jury questioning. Prosecutors were also told to be prepared to call their first witness – a U.S. Capitol Police officer who will testify about the effort to repel Reffitt from entering the building on Jan. 6.