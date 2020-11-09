Pre-trial hearings begin for officers charged in George Floyd's death

The four former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death will appear in Hennepin County Court Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the globe. Friday, the world's eyes will be on Minneapolis again as the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in his death go to court.

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao will appear before Judge Peter Cahill in Hennepin County Court for pre-trial proceedings, starting at 9 a.m.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May. Video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck was seen around the world, and prompted days of unrest in the Twin Cities.

Co-defendants Kueng, Thao and Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Cahill is expected to hear arguments about the state's request for a joint trial, as well as defense motions for change of venue and sequestering the jury.

The state argues that because the same evidence will be used against all four officers in court, the cases should all be tired at once.

And whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County. I will be able to live tweet the proceedings. I will pin a tweet to my account early in the morning and you can check in on the thread for developments throughout the day. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) September 10, 2020

The defense has objected to that notion, arguing evidence that might help one officer could hurt another.