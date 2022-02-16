Judge mulls whether Oath Keepers president should be released from jail while awaiting trial for Capitol riot role

Oath Keepers President Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and 10 other members of the militia group were indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy.

TEXAS, USA — Oath Keeper President Elmer Stewart Rhodes III will wait longer to see if he might receive a release from jail as he awaits trial.

Rhodes and 10 other members of the militia group were indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy, according to the Justice Department – marking the first defendants to be charged with sedition in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

If convicted at trial, Rhodes and other Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Wednesday court hearing concluded with the judge setting another hearing for Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.

Rhodes' defense team argued that he is not a violent individual, wouldn't pose a danger to the community and would not be a flight risk. However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta stated that if Rhodes were to be released prior to the trial, he would not be allowed to work, take walks, go to dinner or have any access to the internet; he will be under house arrest.