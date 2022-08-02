Texas Army National Guard soldier who passed away following 'accidental' shooting identified as 19-year-old from Spring, Texas

The agency said the soldier was injured in Brackettville before being transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The Texas Military Service on Monday announced the death of a soldier involved in Operation Lone Star.

The agency said the soldier was injured in Brackettville, which is west of San Antonio in Kinney County, near the Mexico border. He was transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Military Service said the incident was non-mission related but they did say the initial findings indicate it was an accidental firearm discharge.

Since then, KENS 5 has obtained the information about the soldier who died. He has been identified as Texas Army National Guard Spc. Dajuan Lester Townes, 19, of Spring, Texas. He was an Army horizontal construction engineer, assigned to the 272nd Engineer Company, 386th Engineer Battalion, aligned under the 176th Engineer Brigade, Texas Army National Guard.

Townes joined the Texas Army National Guard October of 2019.

"The Texas Military Department is working directly with the family to provide all support necessary," they said. "An investigation is ongoing by both the Texas Rangers and the Texas Military Department."

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for Texas Military Service said. "We are focused on supporting the Soldier's family and providing all available resources."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement following the soldier's death. It reads:

"Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer. The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again."

