The search continues for a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force who grew up in North Texas. Cole Condiff is missing in the Gulf of Mexico after a training accident.

Todd and Sharsten Condiff will tell you that growing up, their son Cole was a daredevil. Maybe then they shouldn't have been so surprised when he said he wanted to join the military.

"I would say his motto was 'God, family, country and freedoms' and that’s just how he looked at life," said Todd.

Cole graduated from Sachse High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. The Staff Sargent was assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, but he never felt all that far from home.

"He’d probably call me three, four times a week just to chat," said his father. "We’re all very close."

But when the phone rang last Tuesday evening, Cole wasn’t on the other end. He was missing after something went wrong during a training jump from a plane over the Gulf of Mexico. In a release, the Air Force described the incident as an "unplanned parachute departure."

"I got the call and I just went, 'No,'" said Todd. "I just knew."

The Air Force is still searching for Cole's body and investigating what happened. Meanwhile, the Condiff’s mourn the loss of the smart, dedicated man who constantly looked for ways to give to others. Also, the husband and father who is so loved.

You can see how much in this clip from last summer, at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game during a surprise reunion. Cole had been away serving in Operation Enduring Freedom for six months.

His daughter Charley was about to turn three. Today, she's four and doesn't understand the magnitude of her loss.

"She said, 'When I grow up, I’m going to go jump out of planes with my daddy,'" said Sharsten. "She is like a little clone of him, and that just made me so sad that that won’t ever happen."

Cole's wife Rachel also grew up in North Texas and in the clip she was pregnant with now 1-year-old Quinn. She’ll know her father through pictures and stories of bravery her grandparents can’t wait to share.

"It’s evil in some places, and they have to fight that for good," said Todd. "It's just cool to think that’s what he was doing with our name."

"He’s on the other side working now," he said.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page for Cole's wife Rachel and his daughters and they plan for life without him.