UPDATE | Fort Hood soldier reported missing was found safe

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood solider who was reported missing was found safe Sunday evening, according to military officials.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was confirmed safe and with extended family, per a news release.

Fort Hood officials say they will continue to communicate with Sewell's family and friends, to ensure she has access to resources she may need and to return her safely to Fort Hood.

Sewell was reported missing after failing to report to work and attempts to contact her were unsuccessful on Oct. 7, according to her unit.

"Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood," said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment.