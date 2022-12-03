Fort Hood soldier dies during training in California

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A 23-year-old Fort Hood solider died Thursday during a training incident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, according to a news release.
“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”
Meitl was an armored cannon crewmember and had been participating in the brigade’s collective training at National Training Center.
Meitl joined the Army in May 2020 and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
The incident is under investigation.
