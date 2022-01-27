III Corps Soldiers in Fort Hood on "heightened state of readiness" for deployment

In an announcement, units from Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Carson, Colorado are asked to standby in case of deployment.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Members of the III Armored Corps in Fort Hood have been put on "a heightened state of readiness" as they wait for orders for deployment, if needed.

The announcement by Lt. General Pat White comes on Facebook post says the Secretary of Defense notified forces to be on high alert and prepare to deploy at any given time.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE “Elements from III Armored Corps, consisting of units assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort... Posted by III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday, January 27, 2022

The release states soldiers and their families will be notified by their chain of command if official deployment orders are received. Lt. General White says in some instances, designated units would have five days after a deployment notification to be ready.

"While we as Soldiers are constantly preparing to defend our national interests, our families share in the burden of this service. To our III Armored Corps family members, I ask for your continued understanding and support while we continue to receive information and posture for potential operations. We are committed to keeping everyone informed as information becomes available."

The commanding general of III Armored Corps is reassuring the public of the army's number one priority.

"Our number one priority is and will remain people. Secondly, we will ensure that III Armored Corps is always ready to fight and win.”