First look: Renderings revealed for Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington

The first renderings of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington have been revealed.

The 101,000-square-foot museum, to be located east of the intersection between AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway, will consist of two levels housing 25,000 square feet of exhibition galleries, classrooms, conference and event space, and an outdoor amphitheater for ceremonies. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set for the museum.

Last week, a ceremony to reveal the first renderings of the project and to announce fundraising totals for the museum was held. More than $61 million has been raised for the museum in the past year, putting the project ahead of schedule. The project has been designed by world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly of New York City-based Rafael Viñoly Architects.

Of the more than 40 million Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the Civil War, fewer than 4,000 have been awarded the Medal of Honor – the Nation’s highest Medal for valor in combat. The Medal of Honor is awarded by the President, in the name of Congress, to a member of the United States Armed Forces who is prominently distinguished by gallantry and intrepidity, risking loss of life above and beyond the call of duty.