ENNIS, Texas — A 93-year-old man is the final World War II veteran left in his town, a difficult truth that all of America is wrestling with, as less than half a million vets who fought during the 1940s are still alive today.

That stat is according to the Department of Veteran Affairs, but Bill Lewis of Ennis tries not to think about it too much.

"It's not a good thought," Lewis said. "But I'm still very proud to be here."

Lewis recently became the last WWII veteran alive in Ennis, a town with a population of almost 20,000.

Before June, only two WWII veterans remained in Ennis which included Lewis and John Horan.

Horan, 93, served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946 in the Solomon Islands, but he died just one month before his 94th birthday on June 25.

Lewis, who served in the Army as a sergeant in the Philippines from 1944 to 1946 said that he doesn't quite know how to carry his new title as "the last man standing."

Lewis' military photo from the 40s.

Bill Lewis

Before Horan died, every WWII veteran in Ennis would meet once a month at a truck stop cafe to chat and keep up with one another.

"I still see those guys sitting at the table telling jokes about the war, the Navy, and the Air Force. You know, feeling sorry for guys like me who had to walk everywhere in the Army," Lewis said with a laugh.

An organizer of those meetings, Marylyn Wiley, said that she would still meet with Lewis every month as long as he is still alive.

Lewis with other Ennis veterans in a photo taken around 2013.

Marylyn Wiley

When Wiley told Lewis that he said, "I was sad. And I still don't like to talk about it too much. It's kind of bad to think that they're all gone."

"Every one of those guys...just outstanding men. I was proud to know them and it makes me feel very funny and sad to know I'm the last man standing."

Regardless of that title, Lewis told WFAA that he's proud to have served his country and still looks on his years of service with reverence.

"I was one of the lucky ones who came back. There are a lot of guys that I served with who are still over there," Lewis said.

"My right hand saved my life in World War II. My dad told me to shake hands with everyone you met because then they're no longer a stranger. That's how I met my commanding officer who helped me become a sergeant."

Lewis (far right) at an event where a young veteran got a new home.

Marylyn Wiley

There's no doubt that Lewis is a walking piece of history, and coincidentally, the 93-year-old credits walking for keeping him alive so long.

When you meet Lewis, that handshake he talked about is as strong as ever and he moves smoothly around his house and neighborhood for his age.

"I walk two to six miles every morning," Lewis said. "That kind of keeps me going and keeps my strength up. I think that's one of the reasons I'm still here is because I walk."

During those walks, Lewis said he reflects on his time serving his small community for so many decades.

He was the mayor of Ennis for numerous terms, a Boy Scout leader, served as president for the Dallas Chamber of Commerce and the Oak Cliff Lions Club and has done endless work with charity groups.

His proudest accomplishment, however, is getting his wife Virginia to say, "I do."

He still calls her the most beautiful girl in the world and even tried on his Army uniform for her recently because she had never seen him in it.

"She said I was a good looking soldier," Lewis said with a laugh.

Bill and his wife Virginia.

Marylyn Wiley

Lewis' goal is to live to be at least 100, and told WFAA that he'll keep walking until he gets there.

"I wonder why I'm still here sometimes," Lewis said. "But you got to be positive. If you're not positive then you can't make it. You can't just put things off until tomorrow because it may be too late."

If you see any other veteran walking or out and about on Veterans Day, Lewis said the least you can do is say a simple thank you.

"That's the least you can do is thank 'em," Lewis said. "And I always thank them for thanking me."

