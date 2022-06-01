Woman arrested with guns near Capitol wanted to talk about 'information she had about January 6'

Kerry Lynn McAttee, 58, of Michigan, is facing multiple preliminary charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested a Michigan woman Wednesday who showed up at the Capitol with firearms in her truck saying she wanted to talk to officers about January 6.

In a press release Thursday, the department said it had taken 58-year-old Kerry Lynn McAttee into custody after she parked her Chevy Silverado in a “no parking” zone in front of USCP headquarters shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, McAttee told officers she had driven from Michigan and “wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021.” While speaking with McAttee, officers said they noticed a gun case and the butt of a long gun, at which point she confirmed she had firearms in the truck.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up an unloaded .22-caliber rifle and .50-caliber muzzle loader and a loaded .410-caliber shotgun. Police also found a pellet gun.

“At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers,” USCP said in a statement. “We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation.”

Capitol police said McAttee was facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wednesday’s arrest is the latest in an increasing series of incidents at the Capitol since the attack last January. In April 2021, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Bill Evans was killed when 25-year-old Noah Green rammed his vehicle into Evans at a traffic stop. Green was subsequently shot and killed when he lunged at officers with a knife.

In August, a North Carolina man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, was arrested after an hours-long standoff in which he livestreamed himself threatening to have a bomb inside his truck – which he had parked in front of the Library of Congress. Roseberry demanded President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats step down and echoed former President Donald Trump’s election lies. He’s currently facing up to life in prison if convicted of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Two months later, another Michigan resident, Dale Paul Melvin, 55, was arrested after parking his SUV illegally near the Supreme Court building. When officers approached him, Melvin “made a statement to the effect of, ‘The time for talking is done.’” Melvin was eventually taken into custody without incident. Prosecutors to date have not filed any criminal charges against him.