Trump's height and weight got the Internet making comparisons. These DFW athletes size up to him.

DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he allegedly schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The booking process was quick for the former President, a mere 20 minutes, but it's his mugshot and booking sheet information that has all the buzz on social media. Trump was listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.

Immediately, the Internet started to speculate on the legitimacy of his measurables, comparing him to professional athletes. One person noted he's the same height and weight as DFW native Matthew Stafford. It got us thinking ... what other DFW athletes have similar comps?

Here are five DFW athletes listed at a similar height and weight as Trump:

Troy Aikman

Aikman is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds.

Corey Seager

Seager is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds.

Jamie Benn

Benn is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 207 pounds.

Max Scherzer

Scherzer is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds.

Jason Kidd

Kidd is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 210 pounds.

Roope Hintz

Hintz, the Stars center, is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215, exactly the same as Trump.