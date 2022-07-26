CDC leaders talk vaccine strategy Tuesday as cases in Texas continue to rise

Texas represents the sixth highest state in the country with 220 monkeypox cases, the CDC confirmed.

DALLAS — Texas represents the sixth highest state in the country with 220 monkeypox cases, the CDC confirmed this week.

The Lone Star State trails New York, California, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia. As of Monday, there are 3,487 cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

CDC leaders met Tuesday to discuss vaccine strategy.

They said they expect 750,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine will be made available soon. In addition, 2.2 million doses will be available in the first half of next year.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, the goal is to vaccinate people following exposure to help prevent illness, according to the CDC. When coupled with self-isolation, health leaders said that will help control the outbreak.

According to the Department of State Health Services, North Texas is reporting 113 of Texas' 231 monkeypox cases. Most of the state’s cases are in people 30- to 39-years-old. All but three cases are in men.

On Monday, DSHS received a shipment of 14,780 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine and immediately forwarded 5,120 doses to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County health officials reported 83 confirmed and eight suspected monkeypox cases Monday.