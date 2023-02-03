Matthew McConaughey's wife says she was on Texas flight to Germany that made emergency landing

Lufthansa flight 469 was headed to Frankfurt, Germany from Austin, Texas when it experienced "significant turbulence" at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee.

Camila McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey's wife, says she was among the passengers onboard a Texas flight to Germany that made an emergency landing Wednesday.

On her Instagram, Camila talked about what happened and posted a short video inside the plane where food and items were scattered all over the floor.

"On flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet...the plane was a CHAOS and the turbulence keep on coming," Camila wrote.

At least seven people were injured on the flight that had to be diverted to Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Injured passengers were taken to local hospitals. It wasn't clear how serious their injuries were.

Camila said the aftermath went a lot smoother despite the mayhem on the plane. She said she and other passengers spent the night at a nearby Marriott hotel where the employees were kind and even let them get a drink at the bar one minute before it closed.

Camila said she continued her trip to Germany the next day on a new flight.

The FAA is investigating.

Lufthansa provided the following statement to WUSA9 on Thursday afternoon:

"Lufthansa flight LH469 on March 1 from Austin, Texas (AUS) to Frankfurt, Germany (FRA) encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff. The Lufthansa flight made an unscheduled landing at Washington Dulles Airport as a precautionary measure. After the Airbus A330-300 landed, affected passengers received medical attention. Lufthansa ground staff at Dulles are currently attending to the well-being of passengers and rebooking them accordingly. The company is currently reviewing the exact situation together with its own staff and with national and international authorities.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."