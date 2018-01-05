EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The Southwest Airlines airplane that broke down midair in a fatal accident last month has made its way to a Seattle-area facility for repairs.

KING TV reports that the twin-engine Boeing 737 was flown to the Aviation Technical Services facilities in Everett's Paine Field, a facility that conducts major services on Boeing aircrafts, on Monday.

Southwest Airlines says the plane was released from the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation.

The left engine has been replaced and the plane remains out of service. A Southwest spokesperson told WFAA no future plans had been made for the aircraft.

Boeing, which started in the Seattle area, has a factory nearby where it assembles airplanes.

Southwest is on schedule to complete an inspection of all its engine fan blades by mid-May, the spokesperson told WFAA. The airline has completed inspections on all the fan blades required by an airworthiness directive put out by the FAA in the days after the engine explosion on Flight 1380.

Jennifer Riordan's death on the April 17 flight was ruled accidental.

She died of trauma after being partially sucked out of the plane through a window when an engine blew out at 30,000 feet.

