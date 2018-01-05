President Trump will meet Tuesday with the Southwest Airlines crew hailed as heroes for landing their plane after an engine blowout damaged the fuselage and killed a passenger partially sucked out a window.

The White House said Trump wants to thank Tammie Joe Shults, the captain of Flight 1380, First Officer Darren Ellisor and the three flight attendants aboard the Dallas-bound flight out of New York that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Several passengers also are expected to attend the meeting at the Oval Office.

The plane left LaGuardia Airport on the morning of April 17 with 144 passengers aboard. At 30,000 feet, passengers heard a bang and felt a bump as a fan blade broke off in the engine, causing it to explode. Shrapnel spewed across the fuselage and broke a window.

Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., was sucked halfway out of the plane, requiring two passengers to pull her back onboard. Efforts by a nurse to save Riordan's life were unsuccessful. She was the first passenger death on a U.S. airline since 2009— and the first ever in Southwest Airlines' history.

Several other passengers suffered injuries described by authorities as minor. Many passengers lauded the pilots, crew, and passenger heroes after the perilous, 40-minute flight was over.

Flight attendants were "brave, composed and helpful" throughout the ordeal, William Madison, 56, told USA TODAY. While the passengers waited for buses back to the terminal, Shults explained what happened. She waved off accolades, saying it sometimes was easier to be the pilot rather than a passenger.

"She was calm and she was collected," Madison said. "I thought, hot damn, that might be the coolest woman I have ever seen."

That said, the litigation has already begun. Lilia Chavez, a passenger from California, was seated three rows behind Riordan and claims she suffered physical injuries as well as "post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, emotional distress, depression."

Southwest has declined to discuss pending litigation.

