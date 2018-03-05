DALLAS (AP) - The pilots of a Southwest Airlines jet struggled to handle the plane after an engine blew apart at 32,000 feet over Pennsylvania last month.

Investigators say the captain, Tammie Jo Shults, took over control from the co-pilot. She first asked air traffic controllers for permission to land at the nearest airport, but then aimed for Philadelphia, where the crippled plane made an emergency landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided new details Thursday on the fatal accident aboard Southwest Flight 1380 on April 17.

Investigators say metal fatigue caused the No. 13 fan blade in the left engine to separate at 10:03 a.m. that day. Engine debris damaged the wing and window of the Boeing 737. Crew members told the NTSB they heard a loud sound, felt vibration and saw a “gray puff of smoke.”

“The flight crew reported that the airplane exhibited handling difficulties throughout the remainder of the flight,” the NTSB report said.

Flight records show the plane descended nearly 20,000 feet in a matter of minutes. Flight attendants were assisting passengers with their oxygen masks when they found Jennifer Riordan, a passenger in row 14, partially sucked out of the airplane.

Engine maker CFM International increased the frequency of recommended inspections in the wake of Flight 1380, according to the NTSB report.

The left engine had been last overhauled 10,712 cycles before the accident, according to maintenance records. CFM now recommends inspections occur every 3,000 intervals in the future, according to an April 20 bulletin.

The NTSB report indicates the engine had been properly inspected and lubricated before the accident.

