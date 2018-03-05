DALLAS – With the National Rifle Convention coming to town this weekend, plenty of conversation will be had over guns, the Second Amendment, and specifically the AR-15.

For the uninitiated, the AR-15 is a semi-automatic weapon known for its ability to fire a lot of bullets in a short period of time. The NRA bills it as “America’s Rifle,” and it's commonly used for different kinds of hunting. It’s come under nationwide scrutiny, however, for its use in several mass shootings.

But what does “AR” mean? A common misconception is that it stands for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle.”

It actually stands for “ArmaLite Rifle,” named after its manufacturer, ArmaLite. The company released the the first "AR" weapon – and thus introduced the term to the public – in 1956 with the AR-10. The AR-15 debuted two years later.

ArmaLite makes several “AR” model firearms: The AR-10, AR-15, AR-7, AR-17, AR-30 and AR-50.

