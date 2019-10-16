People who had a Yahoo account between 2012 and 2016 can now file to receive up to $358 or two years of free credit monitoring as part of a $117.5 million class-action settlement due to multiple data breaches during those years. Affected users may also be eligible for up to $25,000 in reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses suffered due to the data breaches.

The worst of the breaches happened in 2013 when 3 billion accounts worldwide were hacked. Names, emails, telephone numbers, birth dates, passwords and security questions and answers were accessed by "malicious actors."

The settlement is for people who had a Yahoo account between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2016. Those accounts include traditional email, Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr.

The details about what users can receive in compensation can be confusing, and while the $358 number may sound nice, it's unlikely that's what most people will get.

"Settlement Class Members are encouraged to submit a claim to receive a minimum of two years of future Credit Monitoring Services. If you already have Credit Monitoring Services, you may still sign up for this additional protection," the settlement website reads.

"Alternatively, if you verify that you already have a credit monitoring service that you will keep for at least one year, you may submit a claim for a cash payment of $100.00 instead of receiving Credit Monitoring Services through the Settlement. Payment for such a claim may be less than $100.00 or more (up to $358.80) depending on how many Settlement Class Members participate in the Settlement."



Affected users can also provide documentation or proof to receive up to $25,000 reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs.

"As to documented lost time, you can receive payment for up to fifteen hours of time at an hourly rate of $25.00 per hour or unpaid time off work at your actual hourly rate, whichever is greater. If your lost time is not documented, you can receive payment for up to five hours at that same rate," the settlement site reads.

Claims must be received by July 20, 2020. Users can file online using this form.

To file by mail for credit monitoring or alternate compensation, download a hard copy of the appropriate document at this documents page or ask the Settlement Administrator to mail a Credit Monitoring Services or Alternative Compensation Claim Form to you by calling 844-702-2788 or emailing info@YahooDataBreachSettlement.com.

Mail the filled out form to:

Yahoo! Inc. Customer Data Breach Security Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

PO Box 1760

Philadelphia, PA, 19105-1760

To file by mail for out-of-pocket reimbursement, download a hard copy of the appropriate document at this documents page or ask the Settlement Administrator to mail an Out-of-Pocket Costs Claim form to you by calling 844-702-2788 or emailing info@YahooDataBreachSettlement.com. Mail the filled out form to the address above.

More FAQs about the settlement can be found here.