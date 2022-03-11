Wisconsin U.S. Senate 2022 election results

Who will win Wisconsin's Senate race? See a breakdown of votes and live results when polls close as Ron Johnson faces Mandela Barnes.

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the midterm elections, one that could prove pivotal in deciding control of the Senate and the balance of power in Washington.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson went into Election Day neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. While the race hasn't received the same level of widespread coverage as others, such as the Pennsylvania senate race, both parties go into Election Day with 50 senate seats, meaning any close race could tip the balance in one party's favor.

Polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 (9 p.m. Eastern).

Here's a breakdown of live updated election results for Wisconsin's Senate race. You can see which counties voted for each candidate as results come in.

When do the polls close?

Polling times vary from state to state, and in many places ballots can't be counted until the last person in line to vote casts their ballot, even if that's after their regular closing time.

How many senate seats are up for election?

The 2022 midterms feature 34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. With Democrats going into the night with a narrow majority in the chamber, control of Congress could come down to a few close races.

When will we know the results of the election?

Unlike in many countries, the U.S. has a highly decentralized and complex election system in which voters decide a long list of races from senate and house seats to local measures and town council members. While some states give election offices days before Election Day to count mail-in ballots, others don't allow those votes to be counted until after polls close.