"Jeopardy!" contestant Michael Pascuzzi must have learned a thing or two from the Emmys.

During Thursday night's episode, Pascuzzi popped the question to girlfriend Maria Shafer on air, making the Orlando native a winner before the trivia show even started.

Her answer from the audience: "What is … yes?"

Legendary host Alex Trebek, sans his much-discussed beard, freestyled an interview with Pascuzzi after no information was provided about the contestant on his cue cards.

"So what do you want to talk about," Trebek asked Pascuzzi, who confidently interjected, "I can fill in for you."

He turned to his girlfriend and asked (not in Jeopardy format), "Will you marry me?"

The game show didn't have to cue its signature "Think!" song after the spontaneous proposal. Shafer answered instantly: “Yes, of course."

In fact, Trebek said she answered too quickly.

“I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break,” he jokingly said.

The studio audience and probably all the viewers at home collectively swooned and applauded, creating an unforgettable moment for the couple on the classic game show.

Pascuzzi ultimately placed second, but finished first in his new fiancee's heart.

