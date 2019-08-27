PHILADELPHIA — Fire and smoke billowed from a West Philadelphia church on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The Philadelphia Fire Department reported the fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple just before 3 p.m. with firefighters arriving just a few minutes later.

Officials are reporting no one was injured in the blaze and all inside the church were evacuated safely.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told press that the fire is not under control and expects to battle the fire throughout the night. The full extent of the damage is unclear and officials are worried the building might collapse completely.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be added as the situation continues.