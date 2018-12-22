The forecast for Saturday's planned SpaceX launch looked good going into the morning, but winds eventually forced officials to scrub the launch attempt once again.

With about five minutes left in the countdown SpaceX announced it would have to abort the launch due to strong upper level winds.

SpaceX said it's next launch attempt will be Sunday at 8:51 a.m. EST.

The mission’s first launch attempt, on Tuesday, was scrubbed by a problem during fueling of the Falcon 9 rocket about seven minutes before its targeted liftoff. The second attempt scrubbed Thursday due to rain, wind and the threat of tornadoes.

And while a partial government shutdown began Friday at midnight, unlike previous impasses, the next launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral appears to be safe.

Colorado-based Air Force Space Command confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY on Wednesday that a shutdown would not impact operations at Launch Complex 40, where a Tuesday attempt was scrubbed due to technical issues with the rocket's first stage.

The Department of Defense was one of six federal departments with funding secured into 2019. Nine others and dozens of agencies are on the list of those that required approval by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

SpaceX has been tasked with launching a critical Air Force Global Positioning System III satellite, its first-ever national security mission. The 45th Space Wing's public affairs office confirmed that all active duty service members would stay on through a shutdown and support the launch due to the security-related nature of the mission.

