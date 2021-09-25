WATCH: Netflix releases teaser clip for final season of 'Ozark'

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back for the fourth and final season of the Netflix thriller.

Editor's note: Minor show spoilers ahead. Video may not be suitable for all viewers.

Fans of Netflix's hit show 'Ozark' starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney can watch a sneak peak of a scene from the fourth and final season of the show, which will air in 2022.

Netflix shared the clip on its social media pages on Sept. 25.

The announcement was part off its "TUDUM" event, a day of announcements and previews for the streaming service's upcoming new releases. The event is named for the signature sound in the platform's opening graphic.

You can watch livestreams of "TUDUM" on Netflix's social media pages.

The "Ozark" clip seemingly picks up where season three left off, with main characters Marty and Wendy Byrde at a Mexican drug cartel compound. In the middle of a boisterous party hosted by cartel boss Omar Navarro, the two congregate in a bathroom.

Ozark will return in 2022 — watch the first clip from Season 4 now! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FPKjxJxB0w — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

In the clip, Marty and Wendy attempt to wipe blood off their hands and faces. It seems safe to assume the gore was the result of the traumatic ending that shocked viewers in the previous season's finale.

Wendy asks Marty for helping cleaning blood from her hair. Marty assists her, and as they continue washing in the sink, something in the hallway outside catches their eye.

The camera pans out as the couple looks ominously ahead before the clip ends.