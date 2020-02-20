LAS VEGAS — Elizabeth Warren was standing up for her competitor Amy Klobuchar during the Democratic debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Pete Buttigieg had skewered Klobuchar for failing to name the Mexican president in an interview last week.

Buttigieg said during the debate that the Minnesota senator is running for president based on her experience in Washington, but despite her role on committees overseeing border security and trade, she was “not able to speak to literally the first thing, the politics,” of the neighboring country by naming President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Klobuchar then asked Buttigieg: “Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Are you mocking me, Pete?”

Warren defended Klobuchar and called Buttigieg’s argument “unfair.”

Klobuchar had previously revisited her flub about Mexico's leader before the debate, saying she is trying to make amends for not being able to name Mexico’s president recently. However, she still made a small mistake.

Asked about that flub during a CNN town hall Tuesday night, Klobuchar said, “I would like to give my greeting to Andre Manuel López Obrador” mispronouncing the president’s first name slightly. She offered the excuse that she’d had a long day in the Senate and landed in Nevada late before the forum.

Klobuchar was first unable to name López Obrador when asked by a Telemundo reporter during a candidate forum in Nevada last Friday.

Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, looks on as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AP