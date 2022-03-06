Vodka company rallies to rename 'Moscow Mule' cocktail

The American-owned vodka company's owner said the U.S. needs to stand and support democracy.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Companies across the world are cutting ties with Russia, including a U.S. vodka company that wants to boycott the popular name of a drink: the Moscow Mule.

Fuzzy's Vodka wants to rename the refreshing beverage that consists of vodka, lime juice and is topped with spicy ginger beer all inside of a copper tin mug to the "American Stallion."

The vodka company, owned by Fuzzy Zoeller, said it wants to avoid paying "notable homage to a forceful, invading country."

Zoeller's vodka is based out of Sellersburg, Indiana. The American professional golfer who is now 70 has won ten PGA Tour events during his career.

You might be wondering, what does renaming a cocktail have to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

"The answer is simple, change always starts small," the company said. "Refusing to encourage the injustice and devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a humble step, but one that Americans can make with pride when they order an American Stallion."

In addition to altering the name, Fuzzy's Vodka plans to donate 20 percent of all sales from March and April to the American Red Cross to "help support the American Red Cross and the fight for democracy."

Fuzzy's Vodka joins a number of businesses rallying together for Ukraine.

Publix has removed all Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves to show solidarity with Ukraine, a company spokesperson announced last week.