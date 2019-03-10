NEW YORK — The outbreak of U.S. vaping-related illnesses has surpassed 1,000 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states.

The first illnesses occurred in late March. Recently, 200 or more cases have been reported each week. Only Alaska and New Hampshire have yet to report cases.

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.

So far, officials have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that gives marijuana its high.

RELATED: New survey shows surge in vaping by Minnesota young people

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP