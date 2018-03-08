Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer released a statement Friday saying he followed proper protocol regarding 2015 abuse allegations against a former assistant.

Meyer is on paid administrative leave while Ohio State investigates what he knew about abuse allegations against fired assistant Zach Smith.

Last week during Big Ten Media Days, Meyer told reporters he didn't know anything about the 2015 allegations, but Smith's ex-wife Courtney this week produced text messages she shared with Shelley Meyer about that incident.

In Friday afternoon's statement, Meyer explained that he was not "adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions."

"I apologize for the way I handled those questions," Meyer's statement read.

He also said that "any suggestion" that he didn't follow proper protocol regarding those allegations "is simply false."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA