Another 860,000 filed new unemployment claims last week

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

This is down from 884,000 the week before. The pandemic has delivered an unprecedented shock to the economy. Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, collapsed at an annual rate of 31.7% from April through June, by far the worst three months on record, as millions of jobs disappeared.

The economy and job market have recovered somewhat from the initial shock. Employers added 10.6 million jobs from May through August, but that's still less than half the jobs lost in March and April.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 860,000 for the week ending 9/12 (-33,000).



Insured unemployment was 12,628,000 for the week ending 9/5 (-916,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 17, 2020

The recovery remains fragile, imperiled by continuing COVID-19 infections as schools begin to reopen, and the failure to deliver another economic rescue package in Washington.