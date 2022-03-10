UT Dallas professor says it's important to welcome Ukrainian refugees to North Texas

Dr. Jessi Hanson-DeFusco with UT Dallas is teaching her class about what's happening in Ukraine, and what it means for the war refugees fleeing their homes.

RICHARDSON, Texas — At the University of Texas at Dallas, Dr. Jessi Hanson-DeFusco teaches global health policy. She lived in Africa and Latin America for more than a decade, where she saw the impact of war.

In her undergraduate course, Human Rights and Health Policy, she is teaching her students about the current events in Ukraine, and what it means for those fleeing their homes.

"Ukraine was not even on my syllabus when I started this class," said DeFusco.

She quickly adjusted her class syllabus when Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions to leave the country.

"The fact that we're teaching this today is just stunning. I don't think people thought it would happen at this scale."

DeFusco estimates there will be 10 million refugees out of Ukraine, and she believes the United States will soon open up to them.

"They are carrying the trauma of having run from their houses in less than five minutes," she said.

Often, families are separated, or don't know if they'll have a home to return to.

In North Texas, many Afghan and Syrian refugees have adopted a new home. She hopes Ukrainians can feel welcome in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"There is no doubt that we will be getting Ukrainian refugees, and whether immediately or in a few months, they are on their way," said DeFusco.

She teaches her students about the importance of grassroots efforts in order to supplement the aid of larger organizations.

"Go in with compassion. Check yourself and your privilege," said DeFusco.