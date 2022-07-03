Ukrainians still working to survive two weeks into Russian invasion

Alexander Tarasov, who is a journalist in Kherson, says curfew is 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. He says locals have survived off shops who have shared their stored goods.

DALLAS — It is a war now approaching two weeks. The images from Ukraine show some hope, but mostly horror. Many stories from the war have resonated with the world but none like the story of a Ukrainian family of five.

Anton Kudrin, 41, and Svitlana Zapadynska, 40, were traveling with their three children when they were ambushed by soldiers in Kyiv. Their vehicle was riddled with bullets.

"[There were] three children and three adult patients and one child died at the moment of admission," said Dr. Serhii Chernyshuk.

The parents, their 10-year-old with pink hair, Polina, and Semyon, their 5-year-old, were killed. One child has survived, their oldest Sofia.

Their deaths occurred in late February, making the family one of the first casualties of the war.

Dr. Chernyshuk works at Okhmadet Children's Hospital and he treats the country's sickest children who are battling way more than just war. He cannot say much about his patients out of fear of the repercussions.

"I don't want to talk about this because it is information our enemy can use," said the doctor.

In the town of Kherson, which is along the Crimea border, Russian troops have loaded up trucks with food and water. In a video now circulating across social media, a Ukrainian is seen approaching barricades and yelling at Russian soldiers, "Go home. We do not want food from Russians!"

Ukraine says the staged event is about propaganda.

Alexander Tarasov, who is a journalist, says curfew is 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. He says they were told anyone on the streets will be shot.

He tells WFAA that people in town are surviving because "some shops are giving their stored food to the people."